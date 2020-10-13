Cabarrus school buses to make dry run on Thursday

The buses will run routes on Thursday as preparation for the real thing on Monday, October 19. (Source: Submitted photo)
By David Whisenant | October 13, 2020 at 6:46 AM EDT - Updated October 13 at 6:46 AM

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Buses that transport students for the Cabarrus County School system plan a dry run on Thursday. This is in preparation for some students returning to classes under Plan B on Monday.

This exercise should not interfere with the operation of School Nutrition Program. However, this requires modification of the Wi-Fi Hotspot Bus schedule on Oct 15. to 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

The Wi-Fi Hotspot Bus schedule will return to our normal 6:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. schedule on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020 until further notice.

