Cabarrus school buses to make dry run on Thursday

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Buses that transport students for the Cabarrus County School system plan a dry run on Thursday. This is in preparation for some students returning to classes under Plan B on Monday.
This exercise should not interfere with the operation of School Nutrition Program. However, this requires modification of the Wi-Fi Hotspot Bus schedule on Oct 15. to 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.
The Wi-Fi Hotspot Bus schedule will return to our normal 6:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. schedule on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020 until further notice.
