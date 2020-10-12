Virtual school assignment comes to life, when firefighters show up at dinner

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A virtual learning assignment in south Charlotte ends with firefighters showing up for dinner.
Charlotte mom Laura DelBene reached out after reading about the struggles I confessed we had in our own home with virtual learning.
“I read your about your reality and felt the roller coaster with you,” she said. “Tonight, however, our boys experienced the best of humanity and I want to share it with you directly.”
Laura has two boys, 4-year-old Lucas and 7-year-old Jackson. Recently, Jackson had a social studies lesson about “community.”
His teacher, Loretta Laney at Beverly Woods Elementary, asked her students to identify someone who serves the community and write them a thank you letter.
So, Jackson (and Lucas, because as any parent trying to teach school knows… one sibling often ends up doing whatever the other sibling is also doing), sat down and drew pictures for Charlotte Fire Department, Charlotte NC.
Laura then put them in the mail hoping to bring a smile to someone. She didn’t in a million years expect what actually happened.
“We were sitting down for dinner and -- suddenly! -- Fire Company 16 showed up at our doorstep. They wanted to thank the boys. They brought their pumper trunk, ladder truck, and the whole company in tow. They said as soon as they opened the letters they put this special visit on their agenda.”
Laura says her boys were at an indescribable level of excitement, in awe of the firefighters and their equipment. Meantime, she and her husband were in awe of the kindness the company displayed.
“The lesson started in the classroom with dedicated teachers and staff instilling the importance of service, community and gratitude,” Laura said. “But it was followed by firefighters not only keeping their community safe day-in and day-out, but bringing immense joy to the children and families they serve.”
She went on.
“This has been the most difficult of times and has challenged us all, but our teachers and Company 16 have been the bright spot of our year for continuing to keep their eye on lessons that are the most important. It started in a classroom and ended outside our front door… the entire process illustrates what ‘community’ means in the most compassionate of ways.”
Thank you, Laura, for sharing. Lots of small good deeds end up going unrecognized, and having a chance to highlight little things is what ultimately make a big impact.
- Molly
PS: Thank you to creative teachers and dedicated first responders as well. It’s Laura who shared this story, but you guys who made it happen.
