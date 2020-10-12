Thousands of N.C. voters wait weeks for absentee ballots

FILE - In this Sept. 3, 2020, file photo, workers prepare absentee ballots for mailing at the Wake County Board of Elections in Raleigh, N.C. The coronavirus pandemic is forcing millions of American voters worried about their health to scramble to vote by mail for the first time. But a requirement in a handful of states, including presidential battleground North Carolina and Wisconsin, that a witness or notary public sign a ballot envelope is tripping up some voters early. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome) (Source: Gerry Broome)
By BRYAN ANDERSON and CAMILLE FASSETT | AP | October 12, 2020 at 8:12 PM EDT - Updated October 12 at 8:13 PM

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - Weeks from the election, three of North Carolina’s most populous counties are often taking two weeks or more to send absentee ballots out to voters who request them.

The Associated Press analyzed data on absentee ballot requests over a period from Sept. 1, when the state launched an online request portal, through Oct. 5.

AP’s analysis shows that in Wake County, the state’s largest, it took an average of 15 days from when voters requested ballots to when the county printed and mailed out the absentee ballots by mail during that period.  

The average processing times during that period for Buncombe and Forsyth counties were 14 days and 11 days.

