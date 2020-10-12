‘There’s never gonna be another Miss Judy’: Community remembers matriarch of Mothers of Murdered Offspring

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - People across Charlotte are mourning the death of a woman who dedicated her life to helping Charlotte families during some of their most difficult times.
Judy Williams co-founded ‘Mothers of Murdered OffSpring’ in 1993.
For nearly 30 years she has helped support parents who have faced the horror of their child being murdered, often by gun violence.
On Monday, family and friends of Miss Judy Williams spent time moving belongings out of her home as they are entering a new chapter of their organization.
“She was everything good and fair that you could think of," her granddaughter Chandler Snipe said.
Her grandchildren remember her character.
“Definitely enthusiastic," her grandson Amare Harris said.
Williams committed herself to serving others.
“She gave and gave and gave," MOMO Administrator Lisa Crawford said. "You couldn’t out give her. You couldn’t out care.”
She spent her time planning thousands of candlelight vigils for families in their darkest days.
Sylvia Smith is still reeling from the unsolved murder of her 23-year-old son Samuel Smitt in August of 2019.
“We were at the crime scene until 2 o clock in the morning and very early the next day we were contacted by MOMO," Smith told WBTV.
The organization became her saving grace.
“To have someone come in and be able to say we understand, we’ve been through this type of heartbreak and we’re here for you," she said.
Those who knew her best, say Williams will never be replaced.
“There’s never gonna be another Miss Judy," Crawford said.
But she will also never be forgotten.
“Whatever Miss Judy was to you, remember that," vigil organizer Genicia Hairston said. "Carry that legacy on. Continue to love on one another and wrap each other up in empathy and sympathy.”
So far this year, CMPD is investigating 91 homicides in Charlotte. This time last year they were solving 78.
Organizers say that rising crime rate is a clear sign for Mothers of Murdered Offspring that their work is far from over.
Right now the group does not have an office, because the office was Williams' home. Their next goal is trying to find a place to move their operations.
