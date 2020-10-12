Spectrum Center in uptown Charlotte ready to host early voting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Spectrum Center, the uptown arena for the Charlotte Hornets, will open this weekend for early voting for Mecklenburg County residents.
The early voting period goes from Thursday, Oct. 15 through Saturday, Oct. 31. The general election will be Nov. 3.
This will be the first time that the arena has been used as a polling site.
Voting hours at the Spectrum Center will be 8 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. on weekdays, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays and from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays.
The Spectrum Center will house 38 polling stations, serving as the largest single-site the Mecklenburg County Board of Elections has ever had in terms of the number of voting panels.
Voters will enter along the 5th Street side of Spectrum Center with most of the socially-distanced line being located outside in order to limit the number of people and the amount of time spent inside the building. Voters will enter through the 5th Street Entrance and exit through the HomeCourt exit.
Per arena policy, everyone who enters the building must pass through a security check utilizing a magnetometer. Free parking will be available to voters in the Center City Green parking deck, which has entrances on 5th Street and 6th Street.
