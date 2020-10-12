School to offer virtual Mass of Christian Burial for fallen Myrtle Beach police officer

By WMBF News Staff | October 12, 2020 at 11:40 AM EDT - Updated October 12 at 1:05 PM

WALDORF, Md. (WMBF) – Fallen Myrtle Beach Police Ofc. Jacob Hancher will be laid to rest in his hometown in Maryland this week.

According to an obituary from the Rausch Funeral Home, a Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Tuesday, Oct. 13, virtually on the Facebook page of the St. Peter’s School, in Waldorf, Md. It will begin at 10 a.m.

Hancher was killed in the line of duty on Oct. 3 while responding to a domestic call around 14th Avenue South in the city of Myrtle Beach.

A public funeral service was held on Oct. 9 at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center. Hancher’s body was then brought back to Maryland for burial.

