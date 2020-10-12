Rowan County man believes he was scammed by offer of free asphalt driveway

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A Rowan County homeowner believes he was scammed by a man who promised to pave his driveway with asphalt. The Better Business Bureau says there is a similar scam happening all around the country with 100′s of victims losing 1,000′s of dollars and ending up with incomplete or shoddy work that then has to be fixed.
The homeowner, Bobby Kluttz, said a man told him he had leftover asphalt from another job and would give it to Kluttz, free of charge, but Kluttz says it didn’t end up that way.
“He said it wouldn’t cost a penny," Kluttz said. "They’d come in here and grade it down…pour the asphalt, build it out to the road, grade back the driveway and they’d do a perfect job of it.”
Kluttz says he did not get what he was promised. The driveway doesn’t go to the road, it isn’t four inches thick and it doesn’t cover the area he was promised. And he said the man then asked for money.
“He got to griping, grumbling, carrying on, that I had to pay for it. I said alright fine, I’m going to give you $700, that’s it," Kluttz added.
Kluttz said the man wrote out a slip saying the price was now $5000, deducting the $700 Kluttz paid, and writing balance due, $4300. Kluttz insists the deal was supposed to be free.
The Better Business Bureau has an entire section on its website warning consumers about asphalt projects, urging them to:
-be wary of unsolicited offers
-research companies before they do the work
-get everything in writing
-use safe payment methods
“BBB Scam Tracker has received numerous reports of unscrupulous contractors who trick homeowners with supposedly good deals. Victims end up with shoddy pavement -- or nothing at all -- to show for what they paid” the BBB web site says.
Bobby Kluttz now wishes he had checked out the deal before agreeing to it. “Well, I ain’t seen him since and I need to get my driveway fixed back and it’s gonna cost me now to get the drive fixed back in good shape.”
WBTV did reach the man that Kluttz said did the job. That man said that he doesn’t do asphalt and that Kluttz must be confused.
Major John Sifford of the Rowan Sheriff’s Office says his office has received calls inthe past about similar situations.
“That is a common scam that we have had here in the past,” Major Sifford said. “Many times it will be a company that just moves constantly from place to place, so they normally move on before the alarm gets out to the public.”
