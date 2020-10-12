Questions about stations, cost still loom over Silver Line

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Plans to connect Belmont to Matthews by light rail are still moving forward. Monday night, Charlotte city council received an update on public input about the proposed Silver Line.
There’s one main answer everyone is seeking about the proposed LYNX Silver Line and that’s where it will go.
Surveys conducted with city residents in areas across the proposed line found that the majority of people were most curious about local connectivity.
But council member Ed Driggs raised questions about just how thorough these surveys were.
“You’re getting very isolated responses from people with agendas and it troubles me a bit,” Driggs said.
The biggest question still looming is how the Silver Line would be paid for. One year ago Mecklenburg County voters turned down a quarter cent sales tax to support the Arts and Science Council. Several councilmembers have floated the idea of using that quarter cent sales tax on public transit like the Silver Line.
“When we’re getting to those impossible conversations about how this is going to be funded, it becomes a different problem statement to solve when we’re looking at the economic value and the impact that’s being created,” Councilmember Tariq Bokhari said.
The answer to that question is much further down the road but answers about where the line might lead could be coming at the beginning of 2021.
