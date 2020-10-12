Person shot and killed at busy intersection in north Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was shot and killed at a busy intersection in north Charlotte Monday afternoon, police say.
The incident happened near the intersection of Old Statesville Road and WT Harris Boulevard. Shortly after 5:45 p.m. officers responded to reports of a shooting.
When they arrived, officers found a male victim with an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on scene by Medic.
The victim has not been identified.
A homicide investigation is underway and officials did not provide any other details.
The investigation into this case is active and ongoing.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective. The public can also leave information anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.
