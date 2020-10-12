Patchy rain and fog overnight with more sunshine Tuesday afternoon

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Patchy dense fog and patches of drizzle will be possible overnight with a few passing rain showers early Tuesday morning as a cold front moves through the region. Overnight low temperatures will cool into the lower 60s for the piedmont, and lower 50s for the mountains.
Tuesday may start off mostly cloudy, and with a few passing rain showers, yet clearing skies will develop throughout the day with mostly sunny skies into the afternoon. Tuesday afternoon high temperatures will warm to around 80 degrees for the Piedmont and mid-60s for the mountains.
Wednesday and Thursday will be a pleasant day with mostly sunny skies throughout the day, yet you may need a jacket for the morning commute.
Wednesday and Thursday morning low temperatures will start off in the upper 40s to around 50 degrees,with afternoon high temperatures warming into the upper 70s.
A few passing rain showers are possible early Friday as a more potent cold front moves through, which will cool temperatures for Friday and the weekend.
Friday will feature clearing skies through the day, with afternoon high temperatures around 70 degrees, and gusty winds at times.
The weekend will start off with cold morning lows in the upper 30s to around 40 degrees with cool afternoon high temperatures in the mid to upper 60s.
Enjoy the sunshine ahead!
Meteorologist Jason Myers
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.