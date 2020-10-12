One dead, several hurt in Union County crash

UNION COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed and several others were hurt in a crash in Union County Monday morning, closing down part of NC 218, officials say.
The wreck happened before 8:30 a.m. on NC 218 East between Old Ferry and Crooked Creek Church Road.
The Union County Sheriff’s Office says the crash was head-on. Details surrounding the person killed and the others reportedly hurt were not provided. There’s no word on how many vehicles were involved.
