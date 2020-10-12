One dead, several hurt in Union County crash

By WBTV Web Staff | October 12, 2020 at 8:41 AM EDT - Updated October 12 at 8:41 AM

UNION COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed and several others were hurt in a crash in Union County Monday morning, closing down part of NC 218, officials say.

The wreck happened before 8:30 a.m. on NC 218 East between Old Ferry and Crooked Creek Church Road.

Fatal Head On Collision on NC 218 The 1600 block of NC 218 East between Old Ferry and Crooked Creek Church Road is temporarily closed due to a head on collision. Several injuries and one fatality reported.

Posted by Union County Sheriff's Office, Monroe, NC on Monday, October 12, 2020

The Union County Sheriff’s Office says the crash was head-on. Details surrounding the person killed and the others reportedly hurt were not provided. There’s no word on how many vehicles were involved.

