Mount Holly man fights with a credit card company over charges he believes are fraudulent

Mounty Holly, N.C. (WBTV) - A Mount Holly man is fighting with a credit card company over charges he believes are fraudulent.
James Stinecipher says there are over 30 charges in his checking account that he has no recollection of and that he didn’t make.
But when he contacted his credit card company, Discover, he didn’t get the response he was hoping for.
“It’s really scary, and it’s frustrating because you put your money in a bank because it’s protected, you think it’s going to be OK,” said Stinecipher.
On September 29, 2020, he says he noticed a total of 36 fraudulent charges for $3,528.88 in his checking account.
“I found that my card was getting declined so I came home and checked my accounts and found that I had quite a lot of transactions.”
The charges were at places like Harris Teeter and the QT gas station in areas not near his home.
He called Discover to report it, and they went through the transactions.
“The representative told me on the 29th, ‘I’m surprised our fraud department didn’t catch this,'” said Stinecipher.
“I left that meeting feeling pretty good that they were going to do credits to my account and go after the bad guys.”
He tore up his debit card and got a new one.
He was told he would be given a provisional credit amount of $2,891.
But things changed a few days later.
Stinecipher says Discover told him they would be taking away the provisional credit.
“He never said he was sorry he just said that’s the way it is," said Stinecipher. "We feel the charges are valid. We contacted the vendors and they say they’re valid because a physical card was used with a pin number and a chip.”
Now, Stinecipher says Discover is telling him he made the charges, and they know because they can see he has opened his account 3 to 5 times per day since August 25 and that the Discover chip is impossible to make.
Seeing that Stinecipher and Discover have reached an impasse, WBTV contacted President of the Better Business Bureau Tom Bartholomy. He said the first step is for Stinecipher to contact his bank.
“Now he needs to put it in writing. He’s got to officially challenge what has happened. Federal Trade Commission, on their website, they have a sample letter that he can use,” said Bartholomy.
That bank has a little over a week to approve or deny the claim.
Right now, Stinecipher says his opinion of Discover has changed, and he’s contacted police to hopefully get this straightened out.
“Yeah I definitely would like my money back; I think that’s the only fair thing to do," said Stinecipher.
WBTV contacted Discover, but we have yet to hear back.
As a good rule of thumb, Bartholomy says to get in the habit of checking your recent purchases daily, so you can catch a problem should it appear.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.