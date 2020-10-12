Mike Davis impresses as the return of Christian McCaffrey draws near

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) -Christian McCaffrey is eligible to come off the IR list this week as he battles back from his high ankle sprained. Even if he doesn’t come back for the Chicago game this week, the Panthers have to feel good about the production they have gotten from his back up Mike Davis.
In Sunday’s win against the Falcons, Davis had 149 yards of total offense and a TD.
In the past 3 games during Carolina’s winning streak, he has 351 total yards.
Impressive numbers but what is really impressing the coaching staff is Davis' physical running style.
“The one thing that he is doing that I haven’t seen is his ability to run through contact,” said Panthers head coach Matt Rhule. “We had no preseason games. We didn’t really tackle during training camp.”
Davis had numerous runs where he broke multiple tackles but his play late in the first half on a screen pass really stood out to coach Rhule.
“The screen where he reversed field and he ran through a couple of tackles to get out of bounds,” said coach. “It was elite, physical attributes, but also really good mental awareness of the situation.”
The Panthers would later cap that drive with a Davis touchdown catch.
McCaffrey is going through a round of test to determine where he is in his rehab. If it is the week, the Panthers will welcome him with open arms, but if it is another week of Davis, the Panthers offense will be ready to pound the rock.
