Middle school going remote as students, staff members possibly exposed to COVID-19 in Union Co.

MONROE, N.C. (WBTV) - A middle school in Union County is moving to remote learning for two weeks as officials say several students and staff members may have been exposed to the coronavirus.
Officials say a staff member at East Union Middle tested positive for COVID-19. As a result, several students and staff members may have been exposed to the virus.
In consultation with Union County Public Health, a decision has been made to close East Union Middle for students and staff Oct. 13-26.
During this time, all students and staff will work remotely (Plan C) until the school reopens on Tuesday, Oct. 27.
Officials say Union County Public Schools staff is working with the individual and Union County Public Health to determine close contacts.
According to NC General Statute 115C-21A, UCPS is unable to publicly identify the persons involved.
In addition, UCPS is following guidance from the Union County Health Department to address the cases.
If a student had direct contact with the person involved, a school nurse or a Union County Public Health staff member will follow up with parents for further guidance.
Officials say UCPS is also following cleaning protocols and will properly disinfect and sanitize the impacted areas of the building according to recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.
