Here’s when to expect the sun

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After a gray and wet weekend, Delta is finally moving on. Most of the rain associated with the system is now off-shore.
There are still lingering clouds though. It will be a bit of a process to get the sun back in place. We may see a few peeks today but tomorrow is the better bet, at least by the second half of the day.
The good news is that after the sun does return, we get to keep it around for the rest of the week.
Today will be mainly cloudy, with sprinkles possible at times. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s and it will feel muggy. Tuesday should start out cloudy but then the clouds will start to mix out during the day. Highs will be even warmer. We will get close to 80° in the afternoon.
Wednesday and Thursday will be nice too. With plenty of sun, highs will be in the mid to upper 70s.
Changes come by the end of the week. A cold front will move through on Friday. That will bring a chance for showers. The more noticeable impact will be on the temperatures.
Highs on Friday will be in the upper 60s. Weekend temperatures will be in the mid 60s. (Yes, HIGHS in the mid 60s) Lows will be in the upper 30s to low 40s.
Compared to this past weekend, the next one will be a lot drier!
Make it a great Monday!
- Meteorologist Leigh Brock
