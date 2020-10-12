Getting to know the candidates running for U.S. Senate in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTV) - A key race for United States Senate in South Carolina pits incumbent Republican Senator Lindsey Graham against Democratic challenger Jaime Harrison.
Here’s some information about each candidate.
Lindsey Graham has been a U.S. Senator for South Carolina since 2002.
He served on the U.S. House of Representatives for South Carolina’s 3rd Congressional District for 1995-2003. He also served in the South Carolina House of Representatives from 1992 to 1994.
Graham served in the U.S Air Force from 1982 to 1988 and the South Carolina Air National Guard from 1989 to 1995. He retired from the U.S. Air Force Reserves in 2015.
He earned his Juris Doctor law degree from the University of South Carolina Law School in 1981.
According to his campaign website, Graham lists priorities of creating jobs, strengthening the economy, supporting a strong military, appointing judges, protecting the constitution, healthcare, supporting the right to live, supporting the second amendment and fighting COVID-19.
Jaime Harrison currently serves as the associate chair and senior counselor for the Democratic National Committee.
He served as the chairman of the South Carolina Democratic Party from 2013-2017
Harrison also served as an aide for South Carolina Congressman James Clyburn.
Before politics, Harrison worked as a high school world geography teacher. He also served as chief operations officer for College Summit, a nonprofit aimed at supporting high school students.
He earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from Yale University in 1998.
According to his campaign website, Harrison lists priorities of expanding access and affordability of healthcare, growing the middle class, criminal justice reform, bolstering the education system, stopping corruption and working to end poverty.
The 2020 general election is Tuesday, Nov. 3.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.