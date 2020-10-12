Getting to know the candidates running for lieutenant governor of North Carolina

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The race for lieutenant governor of North Carolina features Republican Mark Robinson and Democrat Yvonne Lewis Holley.
In North Carolina, the lieutenant governor serves as the President of the State Senate, with ability to cast tie-breaking votes, and also serves as a member of the Governor’s Council of State.
The lieutenant governor has a unique role as a nexus between Education and Economic Development and is the only elected official to serve at both the executive and legislative level.
The lieutenant governor must also stand ready to fulfill the duties of governor in the event of absence, death or incapacitation.
Here’s some information about each candidate.
Holley serves as member of the North Carolina House of Representatives, representing District 38 since 2013.
She is a retired state procurement and contract specialist. She has worked to relieve Food Deserts in areas across North Carolina.
Holley earned a bachelor’s degree from Howard University in 1974.
According to her campaign website, Holley supports increases in per-student spending and teacher pay, believes public funding should go to public schools, supports criminal justice reform, gun legislation and equal pay.
Robinson is a political newcomer who served in the Army Reserves as a medical specialist.
He also worked in manufacturing and owned a small business.
Robinson served on the National Rifle Association’s National Outreach Board.
He attended North Carolina A&T University and studied history at UNC-Greensboro.
According to his campaign website, Robinson lists priorities of defending the second amendment, supporting school choice and strengthening opportunity scholarship programs, fighting illegal immigration, fighting for workers and job security.
The 2020 general election is Tuesday, Nov. 3.
