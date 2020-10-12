Getting to know the candidates for running for attorney general of North Carolina

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The 2020 race for North Carolina Attorney General pits incumbent Democratic Attorney General Josh Stein against Republican challenger Jim O’Neill.
In North Carolina, the attorney general represents all state government departments, agencies and commissions in legal matters. The AG provides legal opinions to the General Assembly, the Governor, or any other public official when requested.
The state attorney general also consults with and advises judges, district attorneys, magistrates and municipal and county attorneys when they request assistance and when permitted under the Rules of Professional Conduct.
The AG may intervene in proceedings before any courts, regulatory officers, agencies or bodies, either state or federal, on behalf of the State. The attorney general may also institute court proceeding on behalf of the State, its agencies or its citizens in any and all public interest matters.
The state attorney general handles all criminal appeals from state trial courts.
Here’s some information about each candidate.
Josh Stein has been Attorney General of North Carolina since 2017.
Stein served as a member of the North Carolina State Senate, representing District 16 from 2008 to 2016.
He served as senior deputy general for consumer protection from 2001 to 2008.
Stein also worked as a campaign manager and deputy chief of staff for Senator John Edwards from 1997 to 2000.
Outside of politics, Stein has worked as a teacher, real estate project manager and development director.
Stein earned his B.A. in history from Dartmouth College in 1988, and his J.D. and M.P.P. in Law and Public Policy from Harvard University in 1995.
According to his campaign website, Stein lists priorities as addressing the state’s rape kit backlog and related issues, promoting public safety, protecting seniors and consumers, preserving clean air and water and promoting public health.
Jim O’Neill has been serving as Forsyth County District Attorney General since 2009.
He also serves as Vice President of the North Carolina Conference of District Attorneys.
He ran for North Carolina Attorney General in 2016, but was defeated in the primary election.
Outside of politics, O’Neill is the current head coach for the R.J. Reynolds High School men’s lacrosse team.
He graduated from Duke University where he played lacrosse and earned his law degree from New York Law School.
According to his campaign website, O’Neill lists dedication to domestic violence prosecution, sex offender prosecution, prosecuting violent criminal offenders and those who abuse and take advantage of the elderly.
The 2020 general election is Tuesday, Nov. 3.
