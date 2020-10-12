Driver hits ambulance and speeds off, patient in ambulance injured

The accident happened on Friday morning at the intersection of West Jake Alexander Blvd., and Statesville Blvd. (Source: WBTV File)
By David Whisenant | October 12, 2020 at 9:38 AM EDT - Updated October 12 at 10:10 AM

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Police in Salisbury are looking for a driver who struck an ambulance and then sped away from the scene.

According to the report, a NuCare ambulance was at the intersection of West Jake Alexander Boulevard and Statesville Boulevard when it was struck from behind. The incident happened just before 10:00 am on Friday.

The paramedic who was driving the ambulance walked to the back of the ambulance and saw a silver four-door Chrysler. The driver was described as a black man in his 30′s with shoulder length dreadlocks. A three-year-old child was also in the car. The ambulance driver told police that there was a strong smell of marijuana coming from the car.

The ambulance driver and the driver of the car agreed to pull into a parking lot, but the driver of the car sped off.

A patient in the ambulance complained of back pain resulting from the accident. Damage to the ambulance was estimated at $1000.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Salisbury Police at 704-638-5333, or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245.

Tips may be submitted online: https://www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=1007

