Delta moving out, sunshine moving in

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The remnants of Delta have now pushed up into Virginia, so we’re now on the backside of the soggy storm with just a few lingering showers across the WBTV viewing area this morning.
Today is the transition day from Delta’s rain to midweek sunshine. Mostly cloudy skies will hold for most of the day with warm, humid afternoon temperatures in the upper 70s.
A weak cold front will move through Tuesday morning without much fanfare; only a few spotty rain showers are possible early the day, but the bigger story will be the sunny and very warm afternoon. After morning low temperatures in the lower 60s the afternoon will feature mostly sunny skies with high temperatures around 80°.
The midweek period looks great, with plenty of sunshine back Wednesday with highs in the middle 70s and partly sunny skies Thursday, with an isolated shower possible late in the day, as high temperatures warm back in the upper 70s.
A few passing showers are possible early Friday as a strong cold front blows through the region, which will cool temperatures in a big way for Friday and the weekend. Friday will feature clearing skies with afternoon temperatures in the upper 60s.
The weekend ahead will look and feel a lot different from the weekend that just passed. Ample sunshine with low humidity will dominate with cold morning lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s followed by cool afternoon high temperatures in the mid to upper 60s.
Hope you have a great week!
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
