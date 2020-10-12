CMS welcomes hundreds of Pre-K students back into the classroom

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - For many Char0lotte Mecklenburg School students, Monday was their first day ever stepping foot inside a school classroom.
CMS says close to 1,500 students returned for in-person learning Monday with the first ‘grade level’ wave of students transitioning into the district’s Plan B.
Pre-K students, unlike the grades entering back into the classroom over the next few weeks, returned for in-person instruction full time, without a rotating schedule.
“I’m really happy he’s back in the classroom,” a Pre-K parent told WBTV. “There were first day jitters.. definitely. We were at home just thinking about all day if he was okay.”
But parents say their worries were put at ease from the start of the day.
Outside, schools painted their ‘school rocks' with scenes welcoming students back.
But before students can go inside the building they fill out their daily virtual symptom screener; a health survey sent out through email at the start of each school day to determine if a student or staff member is clear to physically attend school.
“The reality is for, four year olds, school’s about play," CMS teacher AJ Hepworth said.
“They’re washing their hands, using sanitizer, make sure that they’re keeping their face coverings on," said CMS Superintendent Earnest Winston.
Of the 2,300 Pre-K students enrolled, the district says close to 1,500 students returned for in-person learning Monday.
“We want to make sure that they feel safe, and that they feel comfortable and coming back into the buildings," said Winston.
The next wave of students, K-5, will return to the classroom on a rotating schedule starting November 2.
