Cleveland Co. nurse and NASCAR fan gets to virtually meet Kurt Busch

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Ahead of Sunday’s ROVAL 400 race, a Nascar-loving couple got an opportunity they will never forget.
Amy and Joey Alexander met 17 years ago during All Star Weekend.
They are both major Nascar fans and return to All Star Weekend each year.
Amy works as the director of nursing at Cleveland Pines Nursing Home, part of Atrium Health in Cleveland County. Due to her on-call 24/7 during this pandemic, she could not be at the race.
Instead, she and her husband got to meet racer Kurt Busch through a virtual meet and greet.
Busch’s car for the race also had Amy’s name on the side of it.
“Never in a million years would I have thought to see my name on the side of a car,” Amy Alexander told WBTV. “I just go to work and show up and do what I do everyday, you don’t expect any recognition for it. It was really a humbling experienced and an honor for me.”
She says Busch thanked her for her service as a front line worker.
Out of 17 years of Nascar highlights, she says this one will go down as her favorite.
