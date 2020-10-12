Chef Jill’s Homemade Apple Chicken Sausage Sandwiches

By Susan Hancock | October 12, 2020 at 5:02 PM EDT - Updated October 12 at 5:02 PM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) -

Ingredients

1 tablespoon vegetable oil

4 tablespoons butter, divided

1 pound ground chicken breast

1 small McIntosh apple peeled and finely chopped

1/4 cup finely diced sweet onion

1/4 cup pure maple syrup

1 tablespoon Montreal steak seasoning

1 teaspoon poultry seasoning

1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon freshly grated nutmeg

4 sandwich size English muffins,  split

12 large eggs

Splash of cold milk

Salt and pepper

6 slices cheddar cheese

Directions

  • Mix chicken with apple, syrup, grill seasoning, poultry seasoning, cinnamon and nutmeg and score the meat into 4 sections.
  • Preheat broiler and a medium skillet over medium-high heat with 1 tablespoon oil and 1 tablespoon butter.
  • Score the meat into 6 sections. Form 6 large, thin patties and set into hot butter and oil. Cook 5 minutes on each side.
  • Toast English muffins. Butter toasted muffins and reserve.
  • Heat a second nonstick skillet over medium heat and melt a tablespoon of butter in the pan. Beat eggs with milk, salt and pepper and scramble to desired doneness.
  • Place a sausage patty, 1/6 of the eggs and one slice of cheese on each of 6 muffin halves. Place  muffins under broiler to melt cheese, 1 to 2 minutes, then set tops into place and serve.

