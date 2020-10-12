Chef Jill’s Homemade Apple Chicken Sausage Sandwiches

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) -
Ingredients
1 tablespoon vegetable oil
4 tablespoons butter, divided
1 pound ground chicken breast
1 small McIntosh apple peeled and finely chopped
1/4 cup finely diced sweet onion
1/4 cup pure maple syrup
1 tablespoon Montreal steak seasoning
1 teaspoon poultry seasoning
1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon
1/4 teaspoon freshly grated nutmeg
4 sandwich size English muffins, split
12 large eggs
Splash of cold milk
Salt and pepper
6 slices cheddar cheese
Directions
- Mix chicken with apple, syrup, grill seasoning, poultry seasoning, cinnamon and nutmeg and score the meat into 4 sections.
- Preheat broiler and a medium skillet over medium-high heat with 1 tablespoon oil and 1 tablespoon butter.
- Score the meat into 6 sections. Form 6 large, thin patties and set into hot butter and oil. Cook 5 minutes on each side.
- Toast English muffins. Butter toasted muffins and reserve.
- Heat a second nonstick skillet over medium heat and melt a tablespoon of butter in the pan. Beat eggs with milk, salt and pepper and scramble to desired doneness.
- Place a sausage patty, 1/6 of the eggs and one slice of cheese on each of 6 muffin halves. Place muffins under broiler to melt cheese, 1 to 2 minutes, then set tops into place and serve.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.