CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Tomorrow Charlotte Wine and Food week kicks off, virtually. After being delayed because of the pandemic, the yearly event is now being held with social distancing in mind. Lauren Deese is the executive director of Charlotte Wine and Food. She joined us on QC Morning to give us all the details. Lauren tells us they’re still bringing together amazing winemakers and chefs for fabulous pairing experiences. She says there will be a couple of in-person events, but those will follow standard safety measures. Lauren says even with these changes, you’ll still get the same experience you’ve had at past events.