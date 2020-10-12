Charlotte Douglas International Airport adds five electric buses

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte Douglas International Airport has added five electric buses to its vehicle fleet as part of CLT’s sustainability commitment to pursue fiscally responsible practices that minimize environmental impacts, the airport announced Monday.
The buses will begin transporting passengers to and from the terminal on Tuesday. The airport has plans to replace its 70 diesel-powered buses with 50 electric buses over the next seven to 10 years.
“We are excited to begin the next chapter of sustainability for the Airport,” said Haley Gentry, acting aviation director at Charlotte Douglas International Airport. “These buses are cleaner, more efficient to operate and provide a long-term operational cost savings. It’s a big step for the Airport, but a step in the right direction.”
The five electric buses will result in an annual decrease of about 50,000 gallons of diesel fuel, saving an estimated $90,000.
Due to zero emissions, replacing the airport’s diesel fleet with electric buses will have an annual impact equal to removing 2,900 cars from city streets.
Other electric bus advantages are: 500 percent more efficient than a diesel bus, 50 percent noise reduction versus a typical city bus, 40 percent less parts than a diesel bus and a 90 percent reduction of operating costs versus diesel buses.
The airport’s move toward electric buses also supports the City of Charlotte’s Strategic Energy Action Plan (SEAP), which strives to have city fleet and facilities fueled by 100 percent zero-carbon sources by 2030.
The exterior design of the electric buses features an electrical theme. The vibrant blue wraps contain polar positive and negative circles, electrical charge markings and CLT’s logo on both sides.
CLT has chosen to embrace and incorporate various sustainable approaches into its daily operations, moving the Airport toward a sustainable future. Sustainability initiatives at CLT have included the installation of solar panels, energy efficient systems, electric vehicle charging stations, the use of alternative fuel vehicles and recyclable building materials.
“We want to become a leader in environmental stewardship by implementing sustainability practices that benefit the Airport as well as our local community,” Gentry said. “The Airport is committed in doing its part to help protect the environment and foster a healthier community.”
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.