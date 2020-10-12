Attorneys, NCDHHS investigating assisted living facility as family seeks answers in man’s death

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The family of a man killed at a Wilmington assisted living facility has enlisted the help of a law firm to learn more about his death.
The man died after being attacked by another patient at Spring Arbor Senior Living of Wilmington.
Attorneys Joel Rhine, Janet Coleman and Martin Ramey of the Rhine Law Firm and Jim Lea and Ryan Schultz of The Lea/Schultz Law Firm are conducting their own investigation of the incident along with the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.
According to a press release from the family’s attorneys, the timeline of events as-reported “do not add up."
The family and the attorneys are asking anyone with information about the Sept. 6 incident to come forward.
“The decision to place a loved one into any form of assisted living setting or nursing home is one of the most difficult decisions a family ever has to make,” Lea said. “And, when a family has to make it, they expect that their loved one will be cared for with the utmost of care and concern.”
According to the release, the attack is believed to have happened while the victim was sleeping after the attacker gained access to his room.
“We want to know why the attacker had access to that room. Was there anything in the history of the attacker that might have suggested that the patient could hurt others? How many staff were on duty at the time of the attack, and what did they do about it? There are lots of unanswered questions,” Rhine said.
WECT reached out to Spring Arbor, as well as the parent company HHHunt Senior Living, but has so far not received a response.
Attorneys are asking anyone with information call (910) 772-9960 or (910) 239-5990.
