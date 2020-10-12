Aaron McAllister named C-USA Offensive Player of the Week

He broke behind the secondary for a 71-yard touchdown reception to give Charlotte a 14-0 lead early in the second quarter and sped to a 66-yard TD run early in the 4th quarter to all but seal the victory. McAllister’s two TDs -- the 49ers longest pass and longest run of the season -- are the 49ers two longest plays from scrimmage, this year. His 140 rushing yards gave him his third career 100-yard rushing day and the 49ers' first of the season.