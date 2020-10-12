Aaron McAllister named C-USA Offensive Player of the Week

CHARLOTTE, N.C.- Charlotte 49ers redshirt senior running back Aaron McAllister was named Conference USA Offensive Player of the Week for his career performance during the 49ers' 49-21 road win at North Texas.
McAllister powered the 49ers' record-setting offensive outing with a pair of long-distance touchdowns and a career-best 214 all-purpose yards.
Charlotte set school C-USA records for points (49), touchdowns (7) and total offense (599) thanks, in large part, to McAllister, who rushed for 140 yards and added 74 yards through the air.
He broke behind the secondary for a 71-yard touchdown reception to give Charlotte a 14-0 lead early in the second quarter and sped to a 66-yard TD run early in the 4th quarter to all but seal the victory. McAllister’s two TDs -- the 49ers longest pass and longest run of the season -- are the 49ers two longest plays from scrimmage, this year. His 140 rushing yards gave him his third career 100-yard rushing day and the 49ers' first of the season.
Earlier this year, McAllister set a school-record with a 97-yard kickoff return for a touchdown. He becomes the first player in school history to notch a touchdown on a rush, reception and kick return in the same season.
McAllister is the second 49er to win a weekly award from Conference USA this year. Redshirt junior linebacker Tyler Murray was named C-USA Defensive Player of the Week following his debut at Appalachian State in which he recorded 14 tackles and registered a forced fumble, fumble recovery and interception.
