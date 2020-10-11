‘The rain has provided challenges for motorists’: Weather-related crashes pile up in Mecklenburg County

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) -As rain pummeled the WBTV viewing area this weekend, emergency responders say they have responded to dozens of crashes in Mecklenburg County.
Medic says that as of 6:30 p.m. Sunday, they responded to 78 crashes since midnight.
“The rain has provided challenges for motorists,” a Medic spokesperson said.
One of those wrecks involved two cars at a busy intersection near Carolina Place Mall in Pineville.
One person was pinned in. In addition to one person seriously injured, three others had non-life-threatening injuries.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.