‘The rain has provided challenges for motorists’: Weather-related crashes pile up in Mecklenburg County
By WBTV Web Staff | October 11, 2020 at 7:24 PM EDT - Updated October 11 at 7:35 PM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) -As rain pummeled the WBTV viewing area this weekend, emergency responders say they have responded to dozens of crashes in Mecklenburg County.

Medic says that as of 6:30 p.m. Sunday, they responded to 78 crashes since midnight.

“The rain has provided challenges for motorists,” a Medic spokesperson said.

One of those wrecks involved two cars at a busy intersection near Carolina Place Mall in Pineville.

One person was pinned in. In addition to one person seriously injured, three others had non-life-threatening injuries.

