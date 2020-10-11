Police searching for Gastonia shooting suspects

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - A man shot Thursday night in Gastonia has died, and police are searching for two men they believe to be involved.
Gastonia Police are looking for Rickie Shane Hooper Jr. and Christopher Adam Hooper, both of Gastonia. Police have charged them both with first degree murder.
According to officials, John Randall Bryant Jr. was shot in the leg Thursday night after an altercation. He was taken to CaroMont Regional Medical Center and at the time was reported to be in critical condition.
Anyone with information about the suspects' locations is asked to call Gastonia Police at 704-866-3300.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.