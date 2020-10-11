Patchy rain and fog overnight with drier weather ahead

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The remnants of Delta will continue to move through the region overnight, providing lingering rain showers across the WBTV viewing area.
The Monday morning commute will start off with patchy rain and fog, with low temperatures in the upper 60s.
Monday afternoon will continue to be mostly cloudy with a few passing rain showers possible, as afternoon high temperatures warm into the upper 70s.
A weak cold front will move through Tuesday morning, yet will not have much moisture to work with, so only a few spotty rain showers are possible early Tuesday.
After Tuesday morning low temperatures start off around 60 degrees, Tuesday afternoon will feature partly cloudy skies with high temperatures around 80 degrees.
Mostly sunny skies develop for Wednesday with morning low temperatures starting off in the mid-50s with afternoon high temperatures warming into the upper 70s.
Partly cloudy skies develop for Thursday with a few isolated rain showers possible late in the day as high temperatures warm back in the upper 70s.
A few passing rain showers are possible early Friday as a more potent cold front moves through, which will cool temperatures for Friday and the weekend. Friday will feature clearing skies throughout the day with afternoon high temperatures around 70 degrees.
The weekend will start off with cold morning lows in the upper 30s to around 40 degrees, with cool afternoon high temperatures in the mid to upper 60s.
Have a great week ahead!
Meteorologist Jason Myers
