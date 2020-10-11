’Normalcy’: Fans fill Charlotte Motor Speedway for ROVAL 400

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - With the threat of severe storms Sunday, dark clouds loomed over the Charlotte Motor Speedway. Still, that didn’t stop thousands of fans from attending the Bank of America ROVAL 400.
For fans, it was the first time they’ve been able to see a race in-person in Charlotte.
Safety measures were put into place, including limitations on capacity at seven percent, mask-wearing and temperature checks before entering the Speedway.
“It feels good. To be able to sit and watch the race and not to have to just watch it on TV," said NASCAR fan Kimberly Beavers.
“Amazing. I think it’s great. Some sort of normalcy is what we need right now," said race attendee Raven Lewis.
A little bit of normalcy for the fans.
“Definitely a sense of security. This limited capacity also makes us feel really comfortable coming back. I’ve been watching a lot of folks wearing their masks, doing the right thing," said Christina Rary, who attended Sunday’s race.
Even with the threat of severe weather in the area, fans say they’ve waited too long not to be here.
“Rain or shine, you’re out here? Out here no matter what. They’re running all-terrain tires out here, you gotta go," said NASCAR fan Terry Anthill.
Chase Elliott won the race.
