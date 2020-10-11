More rain for Sunday - and possibly some stronger storms

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) -The remnants of Delta are working their way to the north. As that happens, it will continue to bring us the chance for rain today. There could be pockets of heavy rain and even a few thunderstorms. The timing of the best chance for storms will be from late morning, into the afternoon. Heavy rain, gusty winds and an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out. We will be monitoring it all day. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s and it will feel a bit tropical outside, with the higher humidity.
Delta will continue to weaken and head north on Monday. Other than a few morning showers, most of Monday should end up dry. Highs will be warm. We will reach the low 80s.
Tuesday through Thursday should be warm and mainly dry. Rain chances will be low, and highs will be in the upper 70s to low 80s.
Bigger changes come toward the end of the week. A cold front will move through on Friday. There isn’t a huge threat of rain, but you will notice the temperature change. Highs will be in the low 70s on Friday and the low 60s on Saturday.
Meteorologist Leigh Brock
