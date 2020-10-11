More rain for Sunday - and possibly some stronger storms

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) -The remnants of Delta are working their way to the north. As that happens, it will continue to bring us the chance for rain today. There could be pockets of heavy rain and even a few thunderstorms. The timing of the best chance for storms will be from late morning, into the afternoon. Heavy rain, gusty winds and an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out. We will be monitoring it all day. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s and it will feel a bit tropical outside, with the higher humidity.