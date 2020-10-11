Kannapolis-based Haas F1 team manages points finish at Eifel GP

Romain Grosjean managed to pick up his first points of the season. (Source: Haas F1 Team)
By David Whisenant | October 11, 2020 at 9:58 AM EDT - Updated October 11 at 10:02 AM

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - Romain Grosjean managed a top-10 points finish for the Kannapolis-based Haas F1 team at the Eifel Grand Prix at the historic 5.148-kilometer (3.198-mile), 15-turn circuit at the Nürburgring in Germany.

Grosjean finished 9th, making up positions throughout the race, and benefiting from pole-sitter Valtterri Bottas, Alex Albon, Esteban Ocon and Lando Norris all having to retire from the race due to power unit problems.

History was made by winner Lewis Hamilton who equaled Michael Shumacher’s all-time F1 win record with his 91st victory. Hamilton was joined on the podium by Max Verstappen who finished second in the Red Bull, and Daniel Ricciardo who brought the Renault home in third. It was the first podium finish for Ricciardo this season.

Haas F1 driver Kevin Magnussen finished 13th.

