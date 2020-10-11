Getting to know the candidates running for governor of North Carolina

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The 2020 North Carolina governor’s race is hotly-contested and features two candidates already in office - Democratic Governor Roy Cooper and Republican Lieutenant Governor Dan Forest.
Here’s some information about each candidate.
Roy Cooper is the incumbent running for re-election and has been governor since 2017.
He was the state’s Attorney General for 16 years and also served in the North Carolina House and Senate
Cooper earned a Juris Doctor degree in law from University of North Carolina School of Law in 1982.
According to his campaign website, Cooper issued executive orders prohibiting workplace discrimination, establishing paid parental leave for state employees and launched the Clean Energy Plan.
The website indicates that Cooper supports better teacher pay and Medicaid expansion.
Dan Forest has been the state’s lieutenant governor since 2013, but now has his eyes set on the governor’s office.
Forest currently serves on the State Board of Education and State Economic Development Board.
Before politics, he served as office president and senior partner of Little Diversified Architectural Consulting, one of North Carolina’s largest architectural firms.
Forest earned his master’s degree in architecture from UNC Charlotte.
According to his campaign website, Forest prioritizes issues such as defending the second amendment, defending life, combating illegal immigration, raising teacher pay, improving healthcare, ending human trafficking, protecting free speech, improving coastal fishing and protecting the elderly in nursing homes.
The 2020 general election is Tuesday, Nov. 3.
