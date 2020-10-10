5-year-old elementary student dies after hit-and-run at Union County soccer field

By WBTV Web Staff | October 10, 2020 at 12:51 PM EDT - Updated October 10 at 1:16 PM

INDIAN TRAIL, N.C. (WBTV) - The 5-year-old girl who was critically injured in a hit-and-run at a soccer field has died, according to Union County Public Schools.

The girl was one of three people injured after a car, driven by a teen, jumped a curb at the Fieldstone Farm subdivision soccer field in Indian Trail.

The teen driver initially left the scene, but turned himself in. He has been charged with felony hit-and-run.

The girl, whose name has not yet been released, was a student at Poplin Elementary School.

According to the school system, all parents were contacted and counselors were available for students who needed them.

