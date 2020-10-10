West Charlotte wreck leaves one injured, 1.4k without power

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - An entrapment left one person seriously injured during a Saturday afternoon wreck off Idlewild Road.
The wreck involved at least one car and a power pole, and took place around noon on Idlewild Road at Bathurst Drive. Multiple lines were down after the accident.
According to MEDIC, multiple people were injured in the wreck with one transported to Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.
Duke Energy has reported more than 1,400 customers are without power. According to their outage map, power should be restored around 4:45 p.m.
This is a developing story.
