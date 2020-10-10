UPDATE: Arrest made in east Charlotte stabbing

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police have arrested Michael Bruce Oliver and charged him in the stabbing death of Kwame Anwar Pugh.
The incident happened on Cheval Place around 9 p.m. Friday. Police found Pugh dead inside the home with a stab wound.
CMPD ssys there other witnesses in the house.
The investigation into this case is active and ongoing.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective. The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.
