UPDATE: Arrest made in east Charlotte stabbing

1 person stabbed, CMPD investigating as homicide
By WBTV Web Staff | October 10, 2020 at 1:47 PM EDT - Updated October 10 at 1:47 PM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police have arrested Michael Bruce Oliver and charged him in the stabbing death of Kwame Anwar Pugh.

The incident happened on Cheval Place around 9 p.m. Friday. Police found Pugh dead inside the home with a stab wound.

CMPD ssys there other witnesses in the house.

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective. The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.

