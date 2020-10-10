The remnants of Delta threaten weekend plans

The center of Delta will remain well to our west. It will move from the Deep South… through Tennessee and then into Kentucky and West Virginia. Still, we should expect rain at times. There is a First Alert for both Saturday and Sunday. Showers are possible at any time today, with highs in the low 70s. Sunday will bring showers and even the possibility of thunderstorms toward afternoon or evening. There is an Areal Flood Watch in effect for Ashe and Watauga until 8am Monday. There’s a Flash Flood watch in effect until midnight Sunday for Avery, Burke and Caldwell.