The remnants of Delta threaten weekend plans

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Hurricane Delta made landfall at 7p.m. EDT/6 p.m. CDT Friday around Creole, Louisiana, which is about 20 miles east of Cameron, Louisiana. The storm was a category 2 with 100mph winds. Now it is making progress to the NE and will impact our weekend.
The center of Delta will remain well to our west. It will move from the Deep South… through Tennessee and then into Kentucky and West Virginia. Still, we should expect rain at times. There is a First Alert for both Saturday and Sunday. Showers are possible at any time today, with highs in the low 70s. Sunday will bring showers and even the possibility of thunderstorms toward afternoon or evening. There is an Areal Flood Watch in effect for Ashe and Watauga until 8am Monday. There’s a Flash Flood watch in effect until midnight Sunday for Avery, Burke and Caldwell.
The remnants of Delta will start to move out on Monday. There is still a chance for showers early in the day. Highs will be in the mid 70s. Tuesday through Thursday will make up for any wet weather we have this weekend. We will return to warm and sunny conditions for a few days. Highs will be in the upper 70s to low 80s.
Another front will move through toward the end of the week. It may not bring much rain, but it should bring more seasonable temperatures.
Make it a great weekend!
Meteorologist Leigh Brock
