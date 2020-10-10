3,500-pound great white shark dubbed “Queen of the Ocean” spotted off North America’s coast

Ocearch’s satellite tags allow researchers to track sharks for five years. The practice of tagging involves hooking the shark with a smaller boat, then gliding it onto a large lift, and allowing scientists to take blood samples and attach a tag to the dorsal fin, which they say does not cause pain due to a lack of blood and nerve connections. They try to keep each shark out of the water for no more than 15 minutes, during which the animal is sustained by a rush of seawater.