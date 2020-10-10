Leary, Knight lead Wolfpack past Virginia, 38-21

Leary, Knight lead Wolfpack past Virginia, 38-21
The NC State football team was able to celebrate with the 'Turnover Bone' four times in the win against UVA. (Source: wvir)
By Hank Kurz Jr (Associated Press) | October 10, 2020 at 11:56 PM EDT - Updated October 10 at 11:56 PM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Devin Leary threw two touchdown passes and Zonovan Knight ran for 101 yards and two scores, leading North Carolina State to a 38-21 victory over Virginia.

Leary hit Trent Pennix with a 5-yard scoring pass and Cary Angeline with a 32-yarder as the Wolfpack built a 24-0 lead in the first half. Knight scored on runs of 35 and 2 yards, the latter cementing the victory with 1:49 to play.

The meeting was just the second between the teams since 2012 and the Cavaliers proved generous hosts.

They threw three interceptions, lost a fumble and had a punt blocked.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)