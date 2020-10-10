First Alert for Sunday: more rain and the chance for severe storms

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The remnants of Hurricane Delta will continue to move into the Tennessee Valley on Sunday, bringing scattered heavy rain for the Carolinas.
The foothills and mountains are under a Flood Watch from Sunday morning through Monday morning, with the potential for an additional 2″ to 4″ of rain.
Scattered rain will continue overnight and into Sunday, with the chance for a few storms. A warm front will be over the Carolinas Sunday afternoon, with the potential for severe storms that may contain damaging winds and/or a tornado. Sunday afternoon will be warm and muggy, with high temperatures in the upper 70s to around 80 degrees.
Rain will begin to taper off Sunday night into Monday morning with overnight low temperatures in the upper 60s.
Monday will remain warm with high temperatures around 80 degrees.
Tuesday through Thursday of next week looks to feature partly cloudy skies and high temperatures in the upper 70s to lower 80s. A stray rain shower may develop, yet we should mostly stay dry.
Cooler temperatures look to return for Friday and next weekend with dry conditions.
Meteorologist Jason Myers
