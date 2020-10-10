Charlotte man organizes donation drive for homeless shelter

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Charlotte man celebrated his 22nd birthday by giving back to those in need.
On Saturday, Joel Odom partnered with the Salvation Army Center of Hope for Women and Children and “Regal Little Miss Teen North Carolina” to host a donation drive.
People dropped off bed sheets, blankets, socks and health products.
These are all items the shelter says it needs the most.
Odom said it feels good to lend a helping hand.
“We’re just trying to do our part to make sure our community has what it needs,” Odom said.
The Center of Hope is an emergency shelter that sleeps more than 300 women and children every night.
