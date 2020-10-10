Businesses hope return of fans at Charlotte Motor Speedway brings more spending

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - With the return of fans in the grandstands at the Charlotte Motor Speedway this weekend, businesses are hoping that means more money for the local economy.
As the coronavirus pandemic continues, businesses have been forced to change how they operate. Just three months ago, Pizza Twist on Derita Road opened its doors for the first time.
“We’re just surviving right now and hoping for the best," said owner Roy Kumar. “We are excited for NASCAR as well. We are keeping the fingers crossed and hopefully bring a lot of business to the local business owners.”
Kumar is not the only one optimistic about the weekend.
Melissa Pickard, general manager of TGI Fridays in Concord, says they’ve already seen an increase in business compared to last Saturday.
“These sporting events and things like that are a great thing to see that we’re still able to bring people in," she said.
From offering reward member specials to new items on the menu, they’re hoping to not only run laps around the pandemic but keep customers coming in their doors.
“Hope that people will come together and really support businesses because that’s really what it is all about at this point. It’s really supporting the businesses trying to stay open. We are trying the best we can to help the people that do come in," Pickard said.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.