York County men charged in Rowan County with trafficking cocaine, meth

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Two York County men were arrested and charged in Rowan County for trafficking cocaine and methamphetamine.
Titus Terrin Williams, 43, and Tommy J. Clayton have been charged with Level III trafficking cocaine, Level III trafficking methamphetamine, maintaining a vehicle, conspiracy to deliver cocaine, conspiracy to deliver methamphetamine, and possession with intent to sell/deliver cocaine and methamphetamine.
Rowan County deputies say they were working a criminal interdiction on northbound I-85 and stopped a silver 2003 Infiniti G35.
The vehicle was registered to a female in Charlotte and had a revoked registration.
The driver and passenger were Williams and Clayton, age 46, both residents of Rock Hill.
Deputies said that during the questioning of Williams, Williams said he did not have a valid driver’s license and never had one.
Williams said that he and Clayton were traveling to Lexington, North Carolina.
Deputies said that during the stop, a Rowan County Drug Detection Canine came to conduct a free air search on the exterior of the vehicle.
The K-9 alerted officers of the presence and or odor of a controlled substance emanating in the car.
Deputies searched the car, and Williams admitted to having a “little piece of marijuana.”
Deputies then found a small container of marijuana in the driver’s door and on the floorboard two zip lock plastic bags containing tablets and crushed tablets, weighing approximately 440 grams. Based on the logos on the tablets, deputies suspected the tablets to be Ecstasy.
A field test kit gave a weak indication for methylenedioxymethamphetamine.
Williams and Clayton were released, pending a positive laboratory result, according to deputies.
The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office submitted the tablets to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department-Drug Identification Section in Columbia, South Carolina, for analysis. The tablets were determined to be a combination of cocaine and methamphetamine.
On June 11, warrants were issued for the arrests of Williams and Clayton.
On September 17, Williams was arrested in York County.
On October 7, Clayton was picked up by the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office from the York County Detention Center in South Carolina, where he had been arrested on the outstanding warrants.
Clayton appeared before a Rowan County Magistrate Judge and was placed under a $100,000 secured bond.
On October 8, Williams was transferred by the United States Marshals Service to the custody of the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office.
Williams appeared before a Rowan County Magistrate Judge and was placed under a $100,000 secured bond.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.