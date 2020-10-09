UNC Asheville cancels classes, activities after threats made about ‘Black Lives Matter’ mural on campus

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - UNC Asheville has canceled in-person and virtual classes and all activities on campus on Friday after threats were made toward members of the college community.
The school released a statement saying that overnight several offices at UNC Asheville received an email “communicating a direct threat.”
According to UNC Asheville officials, the email demanded that the ‘Black Lives Matter’ mural on campus be painted over.
School officials are telling students and employees to shelter in place and stay away from campus.
“A decision has been made to send a Bulldog Alert to all faculty, staff, and students to shelter in place until further notice,” the school’s statement read. “We ask that employees, other than essential personnel, stay away from campus today. We will keep the community apprised as information becomes available and we will reopen campus as soon as possible.”
School officials are working with the Asheville Police Department to investigate the threats.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.