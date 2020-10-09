Temperatures down, rain chances going up

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After a couple of beautiful days - complete with sunshine and warm afternoon readings in the 80s – cloud cover will be much thicker today with cooler readings in the seasonal 70s.
Rain chances will remain low today, but gradually increase tonight as moisture circulating around Hurricane Delta funnels our way.
Delta is a major – category three - hurricane now, but is slowing signs of weakening, just a bit.
Still, at landfall late today on the Louisiana coast, Delta is forecast to bring 100 mph wind, up to a foot of rain and a storm surge of up to 11 feet. After landfall, the storm will weaken as it slowly drifts northeast across the lower Mississippi River Valley Saturday.
The forecast track keeps the remnants of Delta well west of the Charlotte area over the course of the weekend, taking it north from the Gulf coast today and into the Tennessee Valley region on Sunday.
On this track, the WBTV viewing area would only receive an indirect impact. Still, there will be some heavier downpours – coming in several waves - as a strong flow of moisture drifts northward out of the Gulf of Mexico into our area.
If you’re planning a night out, there will be plenty of clouds but fairly low rain chances tonight with lows mainly in the 60s.
Saturday is shaping up to be rather cloudy with spotty rain and cool highs in the lower 70s.
Keep in mind, while the rain around the Charlotte region is expected to be spotty and mostly light Saturday, if you’re planning to head to the mountains, rainfall is forecast to be a bit heavier and more widespread.
A wave of heavier rain is forecast for Saturday evening before a bit of a break for the first part of Sunday before another round of heavier showers and even a few thunderstorms develop. Highs Sunday are forecast to inch up into the middle 70s.
Any lingering rain Monday morning should give way to more sunshine during the afternoon with temperatures pushing 80 degrees.
Hope you have a great Friday and weekend!
Meteorologist Al Conklin
