Racing returns and so do fans to the Charlotte Motor Speedway this weekend

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - Almost 7,000 fans will get to see a race in-person at the Charlotte Motor Speedway this weekend.
It’s a far cry from the 95,000 that can be seated in the grandstands but officials say they’ll take it.
"We’re just glad to have fans back to have a good time,' said Scott Cooper.
COVID-19 restrictions kept fans away for the World 600 in May but not this time.
Though the numbers will be small, they will have to go through safety protocols to get in.
No one with any symptoms is allowed inside the gates and temperatures will be checked.
Anyone going to the track with extra items is advised to put them in a clear bag so security can just look and not touch.
Only mobile tickets will be allowed as well. Cooper says the aim is to keep as much contact between people at a minimum.
He hopes that by this time next year restrictions will be a memory. Until then, he said, the speedway will do whatever it takes to keep people safe.
