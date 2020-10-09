Police investigate homicide after person dies from being shot in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A person was shot and killed early Friday morning in northwest Charlotte.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police responded to the scene around 3:40 a.m. in the 3600 block of Rozzelles Ferry Road.
Officers then found a person with an apparent gunshot wound lying near the roadway. The person had died at the scene.
No other information was provided.
Anyone with information is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective.
