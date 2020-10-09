Police investigate homicide after person dies from being shot in Charlotte

Police investigate homicide after person dies from being shot in Charlotte
Police investigate homicide after person dies from being shot in Charlotte (Source: WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff | October 9, 2020 at 5:39 AM EDT - Updated October 9 at 5:39 AM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A person was shot and killed early Friday morning in northwest Charlotte.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police responded to the scene around 3:40 a.m. in the 3600 block of Rozzelles Ferry Road.

Officers then found a person with an apparent gunshot wound lying near the roadway. The person had died at the scene.

No other information was provided.

Anyone with information is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective.

Check back to WBTV.com for updates on this story.

Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.