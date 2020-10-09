Man charged with rape, human trafficking involving child in Kings Mountain

KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. (WBTV) - Authorities have charged a man with several crimes including rape and human trafficking involving a child in Kings Mountain.
On Friday, Oct. 9, Kings Mountain Police arrested Anthony Bryan Nealy without incident.
Nealy is charged with felony sexual servitude child victim, child abuse sexual act, rape of a child by adult, statutory sex offense with child by adult and human trafficking child victim.
Nealy was brought before a magistrate and received a $500,000 bond.
