Man charged with multiple acts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor in Lancaster Co.

He is charged with one count of criminal sexual conduct with a minor, second degree, one count of criminal sexual conduct with a minor, third degree, one count of sexual exploitation of a minor first degree, one count of sexual exploitation of a minor, second degree, two counts of unlawful conduct toward a child, one count of incest, two counts of assault and battery, second degree (§16-3-600(D)(1); one count of trafficking in persons, one count of engaging a child for sexual performance and one count of promoting the prostitution of a minor.