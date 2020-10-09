Man charged with multiple acts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor in Lancaster Co.

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - A man has been charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor and more crimes including incest and trafficking in Lancaster County.
South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced the arrest of 55-year-old Dallas Eugene Walls, II on 12 charges connected to the sexual exploitation of a minor.
Investigators say Walls engaged in multiple acts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor, as well as produced and distributed files of child sexual abuse material.
In addition, officials say he engaged in the trafficking of a minor, as well as promoting the prostitution of a minor.
Walls was arrested on Oct. 7.
He is charged with one count of criminal sexual conduct with a minor, second degree, one count of criminal sexual conduct with a minor, third degree, one count of sexual exploitation of a minor first degree, one count of sexual exploitation of a minor, second degree, two counts of unlawful conduct toward a child, one count of incest, two counts of assault and battery, second degree (§16-3-600(D)(1); one count of trafficking in persons, one count of engaging a child for sexual performance and one count of promoting the prostitution of a minor.
This case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office.
Attorney General Wilson stressed all defendants are presumed innocent unless and until they are proven guilty in a court of law.
